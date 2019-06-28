Man held for assaulting deputy with cordless drill

A Chickasha man accused of assaulting a Caddo County sheriff’s deputy with a cordless drill is being held on $50,000 bond.

Tony Vernon Chaney, 49, appeared this week in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000 and obstructing an officer, records indicate. With a prior conviction on his record, he is eligible for two years to life in prison if convicted.

Chaney was arrested June 21 following an incident that began shortly before 3 a.m. at a Caddo County home, according to the probable cause affidavit. A woman called to say that Chaney had broken into her house and was breaking things.

The woman said she and Chaney had left a casino earlier and he’d gotten angry at her. She said she made him get out of the vehicle. According to the affidavit, she said it was why he was at her house angry. She didn’t want to press charges but wanted a deputy to speak with Chaney.