Man held after foot chase in Anadarko

A 43-year-old Anadarko man is in jail, accused of leading police on a foot chase that turned into a naked last stand.

The Caddo County District Court ordered a competency evaluation Thursday for Zachary Joseph Niastor, court records indicate. His competency hearing is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 15.

A felony arrest warrant was issued by the court on Wednesday for the charges of aggravated assault and battery upon a peace officer and battery/assault and battery on police officer after former conviction for a felony, records indicate. He faces four years to life in prison upon conviction.

The allegations stem from a Tuesday morning call to Anadarko police for an unwanted person in the driveway at 512 W. Broadway. Officer Dustan Chandler said he found Niastor walking in a nearby front yard. He was found clad in a towel wrapped around his waist and another around his head, according to the probable cause affidavit.