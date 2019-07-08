Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA — Police in Tulsa are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered inside a crashed vehicle.

The Tulsa Police Department says the body of 20-year-old Adrian Thornton was found about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a car that had crashed into a tree near an apartment complex.

Authorities say Thornton had a gunshot wound in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.