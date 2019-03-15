Man accused of threatening off-duty Altus officer in ‘road rage incident’

The Altus police chief said an arrest warrant issued for a 60-year-old man followed what could be considered a “road rage incident.”

The Jackson County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for David Wayne Sherwood, of Altus, for a felony charge of threatening to perform an act of violence, court records indicate.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said the charge began with a “road rage incident” from March 4. Sherwood is is accused of initiating contact with another motorist near the intersection of East Tamarack and North Park Ln. on March 4, 2019 at around 8:30 p.m. that night.

Sherwood claimed that another motorist almost caused an accident when the driver suddenly changed lanes and “cut him off,” Murphy said. At that time, Sherwood began “flashing his headlights and honking his horn” to get the other driver’s attention. That’s when the other motorists, including an off-duty Altus police officer, got out and walked to the rear of his vehicle. When Sherwood opened his car door, the officer recognized him from previous calls for service and knew that Sherwood carries a firearm.

According to the officer and Sherwood, words were exchanged. The officer said that Sherwood reached toward his side and placed his hand on a gun, at which time the officer reached for his firearm, according to Murphy. The officer said that Sherwood told him: “You better get out of here or it’s going to get bad for you.”