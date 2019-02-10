Man accused of hatchet attack faces life in prison

A 57-year-old Duncan man is in jail on $100,000 bond for allegedly attacking a love rival with a roofing hatchet.

John Alan Haase made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of two or more felonies, court records indicate. He faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Haase became a suspect after Duncan police were called to a home at 316 W. Willow on Sept. 20 and found a man bleeding severely from his head and who was slipping in an out of consciousness, according to the probable cause affidavit. The man was taken to the Duncan Regional Hospital emergency room. There was a large amount of blood on the couch where the man was lying and blood inside the bathroom.

A woman at the scene told police that Haase assaulted the man at the apartments at 603 S. 10th Street. Police found Haase sitting outside the apartment and took him into custody.

The woman told police she was at the home on 10th Street with the victim when Haase and the man got into a fight, “probably over her,” the affidavit states. She said Haase left his apartment with a roofing hatchet and when the victim returned, he had blood all over him and Haase was carrying a bloody hatchet when he went inside his apartment. The victim wouldn’t let her call for help until after getting to his home on Willow.