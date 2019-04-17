Life Community Church changes its name

The Life Community Church, 4415 Cache Road, has recently changed its name and has added new programs.

The Life Community Church is within the network of the Life Church, with over 30 campuses across the country.

“We are headquartered in Oklahoma City and we have been in Lawton for eight years,” Pastor Chris Lamle said. “We’re a non-denominational church and according to Life Church’s model, there are no members, just attendees. We average 120 attendees each week and we have programs for all ages.”

The SWITCH Program is a part of the student ministries program and is open to students from sixth to 12th grade. There is also a college program and there are six or seven “life groups” of between six to 15 people who meet in each other’s homes. Ages are grouped together to communicate better with each other. We make sure people are included.”