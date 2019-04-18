Legislation to Regulate ‘Step Therapy’ Practices Signed Into Law

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill intended to protect patients from a harmful insurance practice known as ‘step therapy’ has been signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Senate Bill 509, authored by Rep. Cyndi Munson (D-OKC) and Sen. Dave Rader (R-Tulsa), requires any health insurance plan that utilizes a step therapy protocol to establish guidelines governing the use of the step therapy protocol using clinical practice guidelines. When a health insurance plan restricts prescription drug coverage pursuant to a step therapy protocol, the insurance provider must provide a process for a step therapy exception.