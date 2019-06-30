Lawton native supports nuclear deterrence

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE – A 2009 Eisenhower High School graduate and Lawton, Oklahoma, native in the U.S. Navy supports the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission.

Tiana Haywood is a Navy civilian contract worker serving in the administration department of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 7, a versatile command capable of using a myriad of tools to execute aircrew training, including classrooms, laboratories, E6-B aircraft, full motion high fidelity flight simulators, weapons systems trainers, and various computer-based training aids. In addition, as the E-6B model manager, VQ-7 is charged with ensuring training and operational standardization among all users of the E-6B aircraft weapons system.