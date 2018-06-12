Lawton man accused of violating protective order by stalking, threatening ex

DUNCAN — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Lawton man accused of violating a protective order by stalking his ex.

The Stephens County District Court issued an arrest warrant for James C. Leveille, 38, for a felony charge of stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 2 years in county jail.

The felony charge stems from a Sept. 23 complaint to the Duncan police by his ex-girlfriend that he’d been messaging and calling her after she obtained a protective order. The messages, which investigators recorded as evidence, ranged from hurt, anger and then to hope they could reconcile, according to the court affidavit.