Kiowa leader: Find other solutions to increase state revenues

Following a letter by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Tulsa World on July 8 regarding renegotiation of state gaming compacts, the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma Chairman Matthew Komalty has responded with a suggestion for the state to find another way of increasing revenue.

The governor’s letter states that in “the best interest of all 4 million Oklahomans” that with the Jan. 1, 2020, termination date of the original compacts, he wants to renegotiate the gaming agreements before renewing the contracts. Komalty suggested that Stitt look toward another avenue to garner state income and stop placing the burden on the backs of the tribes.

“While we are open to the Governor’s request, rest assured that we will always keep our citizens in the forefront of any negotiation that may take place,” Komalty wrote in a statement to The Constitution. “The Oklahoma Legislature has by legislation cost the State billions of dollars in revenue by reducing taxes on the wealthy and the oil companies that do business in the State.”

“Rest assured that your Tribal Government will not allow the State to use the Kiowa Tribe to make up for the tax losses and carry the load for the State because of the State Legislature’s actions.”