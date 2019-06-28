Kiowa humanities course tours original homelands, connects with culture

A return to the original Kiowa homelands allowed participants the opportunity to reconnect with their culture’s source. The experience connected into the core of tradition.

A group of instructors, students and guests of the Kiowa Clemente Class in the Humanities recently returned from a cultural tour through the Black Hills of South Dakota and the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming.

“This trip has been a dream for a long time,” said Elder Instructor for the class, Dorothy Whitehorse DeLaune. “Our class studies Kiowa stories, songs and cultural practices.”

The location of the tour connected the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma’s beginnings from the northern part of the United States.

“Our history connects us to many places long before we arrived in what is now Oklahoma,” DeLaune said. “It is good for us to go home and to remember.”

DeLaune said that sustaining cultural knowledge has been the primary goal of the Kiowa Clemente Course since its beginning in 1999. The class is offered for free college credit through the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha and will begin again in August for the fall semester.