King in prison for 40 years after pleading to first-degree manslaughter

A 54-year-old Duncan man is now at the North Fork Correctional Center to begin his 40 year sentence after pleading guilty in October to killing a man with a brick and stuffing his body in the trash in 2017.

James King entered a guilty plea in Stephens County District Court to first-degree manslaughter in September. He was sentenced Oct. 17 by Associate District Judge G. Brent Russell, court records indicate. He was delivered to the Sayre facility two days later.

King was originally charged by District Attorney Jason Hicks with second-degree murder or by the alternate the manslaughter charge but later it was upgraded to first-degree murder following the release of the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report.