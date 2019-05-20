Jury finds Duncan man guilty of federal weapons charges
Mon, 05/20/2019 - 11:05pm Scott Rains
A federal jury found a Duncan man guilty of possessing guns while subject to a victim protective order and for lying on paperwork to buy them.
Chad Wayne Kaspereit, 34, was convicted Friday in the U.S. Western District Court of possessing firearms while subject to a victim protective order and for lying on a federal form to purchase firearms, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
“This office aggressively enforces the federal prohibition against possessing a firearm while under an active victim protection order,” Troester said.