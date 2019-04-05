Jailhouse stabbing with pencil could lead to life in prison for Duncan man

A 58-year-old Duncan man in jail on drug distribution charges is looking at life in prison after he was charged with repeatedly stabbing another inmate with a sharpened pencil during a fight.

Charles Edward Chandler Jr. made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court with a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony, according to court records.

The charge is the result of an April 10 incident inside the Stephens County jail, according to the probable cause affidavit. Chandler and another inmate had gotten into a verbal fight that escalated when the other inmate punched Chandler in the face. The two men separated for a brief time but met each other later in a hallway where they began to fight.

During their confrontation, Chandler pulled a sharpened pencil from his waistband and began stabbing the other inmate, according to the affidavit. The two men were separated and the other inmate grabbed a broom and Chandler grabbed a mop bucket strainer and had a brief standoff. At that point, a trusty hit the intercom button and called for the central control operator to look at the camera. Detention officers soon followed and broke up the fight.