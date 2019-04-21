Iron Dome answers the call for short-range air defense

The Iron Dome Weapon System, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, detects, assesses and intercepts incoming rocket, artillery and mortar (RAM) threats while simultaneously providing Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD). Raytheon teams with Rafael on the production of Iron Dome’s Tamir interceptor missiles, which defeats RAM and Close Range Ballistic Missile threats launched from ranges of 4-70 km.

It’s the world’s most used air and missile defense system, intercepting more than 1,700 RAM targets with a greater than 90 percent combat success rate since being fielded in 2011.

The system is effective day or night and in all weather conditions, including low clouds, rain, dust storms and fog.