Investigators say domestic incident led to Caddo County wreck that killed three

A domestic incident is believed to have led to a Tuesday afternoon wreck in Caddo County ended up in death for two drivers and a passenger.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Amanda L. Satoe, 39, of Anadarko; Joshua A. Westerman, 32, of Marshall, Texas; and Larry G. Fitzgerald, 67, of Lecanto Fla., were all killed at the scene of the wreck, 1.4 mile north of Anadarko on U.S. 281.

Satoe was driving a Dodge Durango southbound on U.S. 281 and Fitzgerald was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a 24-foot bumper-pull camper trailer northbound on the same road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when Satoe ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and crossed the roadway, hitting the Silverado head on, Trooper Brent Tucker reported. The Durango was pushed back northbound and an unbelted Satoe was ejected an unknown distance. The Silverado went off the roadway to the right, rolled ¼-time and came to rest on its passenger side.