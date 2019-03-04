Investigation leads to arrest of Altus man for rape

ALTUS — Multiple allegations including rape and forcible sodomy from a DHS report led to an investigation and arrest of a 40-year-old civil service employee at the air base on Tuesday morning.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said his officers arrested the man during “the early morning hours” for multiple felony charges including first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation, and two counts of forcible sodomy. The arrest followed an investigation by Altus detectives.

“Police were originally notified of the allegations from a Jackson County Department of Human Services report,” Murphy said.