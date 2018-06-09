You are here

Home » News » Area » Inhofe will be named chairman of committee

Inhofe will be named chairman of committee

Thu, 09/06/2018 - 2:45am Staff

Oklahoma's senior U.S. senator has been named chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, a Tulsa Republican, has been the committee's acting chairman for most of this year as Committee Chairman John McCain underwent treatment for brain cancer. McCain, an Arizona senator who was the committee's ranking member, died in late August and Washington officials had said last week that it was likely Inhofe, who now is the committee's ranking member, would be named chairman. Inhofe's office had indicated it would make no comments on that possibility until after McCain's funeral.

 

 

 

 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620