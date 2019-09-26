Indiahoma seeks to fill midterm BOE seat in special election

Indiahoma Public School District’s Board of Education will seek to fill its vacant seat in a special election Nov. 12.

Individuals interested in running for the one seat-unexpired term may file to run as a candidate starting Monday at the Comanche County Election Board. Filings will close Oct. 2.

Scott Tanner stepped down from his seat on the board midterm, citing the demands of a time-consuming job as his reason for resignation, said Indiahoma Superintendent Deanna Voegeli.

“We hated to see him go,” Voegeli said.

Tanner had served on the board since February 2016, and whomever fills the seat will serve the rest of the term, which expires in 2021.