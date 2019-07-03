Indiahoma DECA students win silver, gold at state competition

INDIAHOMA — Members of the Indiahoma High School DECA program are seeing gold and silver after a triumphant state competition last month.

Students Jalen Kendall and Laurellai Shreffler earned gold for their entry, “End Thirst Worldwide with Adventure Travel: A Trip for a Cause.” Fellow students Carlie Salinas, Madilynn Pierson and Skylar Young took silver for their entry, “Be an Environmental Superhero with All America Bank.”

Irene Runnels, DECA sponsor, said she was proud of how her students performed at the competition — designed as a way to test their marketing prowess.

“It’s mostly the big schools that have a DECA program and they’re the ones these students competed against,” she said. “Kids in the big cities know it’s a big world out there. But sometimes kids in small rural schools don’t realize that. So for them to go up there and compete and do well, it’s a great accomplishment.”