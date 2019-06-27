Improper U-turn blamed for Jackson County wreck

Investigators said an improper U-turn led to a Thursday night wreck north of Blair.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper James Wallace reported that a Ford SUV driven by David Smith was traveling northbound on U.S. 283 shortly before 8:30 p.m. when it made a U-turn and was struck a Ford Tempo driven Justice Gram, a ½-mile north of Blair in Jackson County. Smith, 20, of Altus, and his four passengers were not injured in the wreck.

Gram was flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital with possible trunk injuries but she was treated and released, the report states. Her passengers were also hospitalized.

Geoffrey Crombie, 18, of Altus, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries. Amber Wilson, 19, of Altus, was also taken to Jackson Memorial and later flown to OU Medical Center with possible internal trunk injuries but she was treated and released, the report states. James Shadowens, 19, of Altus, was admitted to Jackson Memorial in stable condition with internal trunk injuries.