Hug led to woman being shot in the face

A 32-year-old Duncan man was arrested for shooting a woman in the face last week.

Robert Steven Connolly was arrested Monday by Duncan Police. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Stephens County District Court charging him with assault and battery after former conviction of a felony, obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, court records indicate.

According to the charges, Connolly is accused of shooting Rebekka White, 24, of Duncan, in the face on May 27.

Duncan police were called when White came to Duncan Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. She first said the shooting was accidental. She was later transferred to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City.