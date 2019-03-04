Houston man jailed for luring teen away for sex

A 21-year-old Houston, Texas, man is being held on $500,000 bond after he was charged with luring a 15-year-old girl to run away and have sex with him.

Jose Cruz Fernandez made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of second-degree rape and fraudulently enticing away a child, court records indicate. He faces up to 15 years in prison for the rape count, and 10 for the enticement charge, if convicted.

Fernandez is accused of, after forming an online relationship that was sexual in nature with the girl, driving up from Houston to Duncan and taking the girl while at church Sunday afternoon.

Duncan Police Detective Dustin Smith said he was called around 2 p.m. on the report of a runaway 15-year-old girl from Ray of Hope church, at the corner of U.S. 81 and Refinery Road. The girl’s mother said they had gone to church around 10:30 a.m. and when the service was over, her daughter was gone.

According to the affidavit, Smith had prior contact with the girl due to her being known to speak to unknown males on social media platforms. The mother brought the girl’s school-assigned tablet and Smith found the girl was still logged onto a fictitiously named Facebook account. In her messages, it was found she was speaking to a “Jose Alvarez” and an arrangement for him to come to town and pick her up. The chat also revealed his request for nude photos of the girl and her pictorial response.