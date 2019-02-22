House passes teacher pay raise measure

The Oklahoma Senate will be looking at a bill to increase teacher pay, after the measure won unanimous approval this week from the Oklahoma House.

House Bill 1780, by House Speaker Charles McCall, would provide a $1,200 across-the-board pay raise for public school teachers. The pay raise would be in addition to the increase given to Oklahoma teachers during the 2018 legislative session and is one of several education-related measures being supported by Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders to attract and keep teachers while increasing educational standards.

“Our goal is to get our teachers to the highest pay in the region, and this raise moves us closer to that goal,” said McCall, R-Atoka. “We have to address our teacher shortage, and that is going to take a multifaceted approach. Pay is one aspect of that approach. We need better pay to show our current teachers that we value their service, and we need to be able to encourage new teachers to enter the profession and retain those experienced, veteran teachers that we already have.”