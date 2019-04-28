Honor the service of a military child

April is known as the Month of the Military Child. According to the Department of Defense, there are approximately 1.7 million total force-dependent children worldwide. These children face unique circumstances like navigating multiple moves and schools to bearing repeated deployments of a parent.

Carson Stringham, technical support engineer at Raytheon, remembers growing up with a parent serving in the military. “Being a military kid is not easy,” said Stringham, the son of a field artillery officer. “It means missing your parents while they are on field training exercises and deployments. It means accepting that you come second on many things, and that their military duty always comes first. It means moving every couple of years and having to say goodbye to your friends and trying to make new ones in a new place and school. It means not being able to relate to most kids in school because they cannot comprehend life on a military base.”

In one particular instance, Stringham’s father spent two years stationed along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in South Korea. “He left for Korea six months ahead of us, and then when we finally arrived in Seoul, we still lived apart. We got to visit with him here and there, but it was basically two years without a Dad, which was rough.”

Stringham, a married father of four who joined the U.S. Army after high school, hopes his fellow Raytheon employees take a moment this month to express their appreciation for our active service members, veterans and their families.

“The Month of the Military Child is a chance to celebrate the support and sacrifices of the children whose parents volunteered to defend this country. It is an opportunity for the country to show support and love to the boys and girls who live through the uncertainty and chaos that accompanies a parent’s military career.”

Military youth are the unsung heroes of the military, and Raytheon honors their sacrifice through its many partnerships in the community.