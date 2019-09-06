Honor given to local retired educator

The Oklahoma Retired Educators Association has honored its member Grace Dempsey of Altus with a State Centenarian Retired Educator Award.

She turned 100 years old on May 18. The presentation was made at her birthday celebration on May 19 at the Tamarack Assisted Living Center.

This award is presented for her continued love for education and dedicated service, even after teaching 39 years of public education before retirement in Altus. She believes that education and learning continue all through life, no matter one’s age or occupation.

“I always wanted to be a teacher, since I was a little girl,” Dempsey said.