Hobart museum unveils ‘Task Force Dagger’ exhibit

On Sept. 11, 2001, the United States experienced the worst terrorist attack ever on its soil. Two weeks later, a group of American soldiers on horseback rode into Afghanistan to secure justice for our nation.

This weekend, the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum in Hobart will honor this group of soldiers with a Saturday debut of its newest exhibit, “Task Force Dagger.”

The exhibit tells the story of one of the first Joint Special Operations Task Forces to begin operations with the CIA’s Jawbreaker team. This force was critical in assisting the Afghan Northern Alliance in achieving victory in northern Afghanistan in the initial phase of Operation Enduring Freedom.

“The exhibit was inspired by all these groups coming together,” said D’Lese Travis, executive director of the Tommy Franks Museum.

The museum’s exhibits highlight the Sept. 11 attacks and other aspects of the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, but Travis said the significance of Task Force Dagger was missing.

“We hadn’t told this part of the story,” she said. “It’s not well known, it happened so fast. From Sept. 11 to the success of the initial invasion it was only 78 days. That’s remarkable.”