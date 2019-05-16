Hobart to celebrate veterans, freedom this weekend

HOBART — Freedom will be celebrated this weekend in Hobart.

The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum has partnered with the City of Hobart for the 11th annual Celebration of Freedom. The two-day event kicks off Friday with the state’s largest silent auction at the Stanley Building in downtown and will continue Saturday with fun and games for adults and the whole family. It all begins Saturday with a hearty pancake breakfast sponsored by the American Legion before the action moves out to the Hobart Gun Range.

“The biggest part of the event is going to be the skeet shoot in the morning with the Hobart Gun Club,” said D’Lese Travis, executive director. “Anyone who enters, their ticket to the skeet shoot will get them a lunch at any of our food vendors in downtown.”

The fun activities will move to the Hobart Municipal Golf Course, where individuals can partake in a golf scramble or a horseshoe tournament. Everything then moves to downtown Hobart on the Kiowa County Courthouse Square.

“Everything else is downtown with fun activities going all day at the square,” Travis said. “We have a lot of things for the family and for children. It’s a very family-friendly event.”