Granfield man dies in single vehicle wreck
Sun, 04/21/2019 - 1:48am Scott Rains
A 19-year-old Grandfield man died in an early Saturday morning wreck in Tillman County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Bryan Fife died at the scene of the wreck, 2/10-mile east of Grandfield. His body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Fife was driving a Chrysler Voyager westbound on U.S. 70, shortly before 12:45 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the right and entered a broadslide, Trooper Clancy Williams reported. After leaving the road, the Voyager rolled 1 ¾-time before coming to rest against an abandoned mobile home.