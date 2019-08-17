Generations of southwest Oklahoma natives come together at 84th expo

ANADARKO — Gray hair and wrinkles mixed well with chubby cheeks and baby smiles during Wednesday morning’s American Indian Expo parade in Anadarko.

All ages came together to celebrate the 13 tribes represented by multiple generations of Native American people.

Two large canopies near along the parade route provided shade for tribe elders, including Anna Tahmahkera, who, at 101, is one of the Comanche Nation’s oldest-living members. Tahmahkera’s nephew, Benny Cable, stood faithfully behind her wheelchair, making sure she had water and snacks as the parade rolled down the road.

Cable said a group of family members and volunteers made sure any elders who wanted to attend the parade were up early Wednesday morning, fed, dressed and picked up from various assisted living homes in the area.

“They look forward to this every year,” he said. “They’ve been talking about this for weeks.”