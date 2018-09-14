Frederick will celebrate art at its Saturday fest

FREDERICK The town of Frederick will celebrate the arts Saturday with a packed day of activities, including one of the last juried art shows in the area.

The 46th annual Arts 'n Action Festival will include more than 30 artists from Texas, Oklahoma and even Tennessee and other states. Karen Caldwell, organizer, said this festival is one of the last of its kind a juried art show where an outside individual analyzes and judges the submitted pieces for prize money.