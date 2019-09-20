Frederick’s 47th Arts ‘n’ Action celebrates creative legacy

FREDERICK — Nearly 20 years ago, budding Frederick mosaic artist Jenny Perry entered her newest creations — mirrors and stepping stones — into the city’s annual Arts ‘n’ Action festival.

“People bought my pieces,” Perry said, “and it gave me inspiration to make more.”

This year, she returns for her 19th show, hosted by the Frederick Arts and Humanities Council Saturday at the Tillman County Courthouse Square.

“It’s my hometown show,” said Perry, who has lived in Frederick for 30 years. “We’re a small town, but we’re pretty artsy.”

The festival has been a local tradition for 47 years. For Perry it’s the perfect day to see friends and neighbors — and enjoy the finer side of Frederick.

“I like to buy art from other artists,” Perry said, “and eat cinnamon rolls and homemade ice cream and enjoy a nice breeze under the trees.”