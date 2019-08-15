Former Eldorado police chief wanted for sex crime allegation

A felony arrest warrant was issued in Jackson County for the former Eldorado Police Chief now accused of sexually assaulting a woman in late-July.

The Jackson County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Michael Lee Tinney, 43, of Eldorado, for a felony count of rape by instrumentation.

Tinney is accused of assaulting the woman on 4th Street in Eldorado on July 30. According to the affidavit, Tinney grabbed the woman and started trying to get her shorts off. To escape, the woman stepped out of her shorts and shoes and ran off.

The former police chief of the town, Tinney is a current employee of the Town of Eldorado.