Flight diverted to Oklahoma City due to unruly passenger

Thu, 06/20/2019 - 3:37am AP Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say an American Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Dallas/Fort Worth was diverted to Oklahoma City because of a drunken, unruly passenger.

The airline says the flight landed in Oklahoma City at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and departed less than an hour later for Dallas/Fort Worth.

Police body camera footage shows one apparent passenger saying “go get him” as three officers enter the plane to take 32-year-old Brandon Ganus into custody. Passengers applaud as the Weatherford, Texas, man is led away in handcuffs.

 

 

