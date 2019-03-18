Fletcher rocks program answers questions with art

A pair of questions were answered Monday inside the downtown community center when several kids and an adult with an idea joined forces to show that “Fletcher rocks.”

The first question posed to Judy Scholl, coordinator of the event and the originator of the Found in Fletcher Rocks Facebook page, was simple: how do you choose a piece of natural art to make it become a work of art?

“Something that’s flat,” Scholl said of the ideal stone to serve as canvas.

She went to Enterprise Sand in Lawton earlier in the morning and picked up a pair of buckets of the best rocks she could find.