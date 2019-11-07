Fletcher Food Bank opens school supplies drive

FLETCHER — The Fletcher Food Bank is in need of caring hearts to help students in need this upcoming school year.

The food bank will accept school supply donations in addition to food through the start of the school year. Penny Hammonds, supply drive organizer, said donations of any general school supplies can be donated at Fletcher Town Hall throughout the week.

“Our food pantry is in town hall, so we ask that people bring it by there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Hammonds said. “If they can’t get there during those hours, they can call me and I’ll meet them up there or I can pick out a time to come pick it up.”

In addition to school supplies, the Fletcher Food Bank will accept backpacks of any kind. Elgin Public Schools has mandated clear or see-through backpacks for this year, so many in the community will need those this year, Hammonds said.