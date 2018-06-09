Flea market, arts, crafts show set

CACHE A community indoor flea market and Indian arts and crafts sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Building, 1 mile west of Cache on Old U.S 62/Cache Road and 1/4-mile south at 725 NW Quanah Road. Breakfast and Indian tacos will be sold.

The cost of booth space is $5 or free with any certificate of degree of Indian blood. Booth area clean up is mandatory. Booth space and tables are available on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 7 a.m. to allow for vendor setup.