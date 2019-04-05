Family hands down flowers

ELGIN — When you walk into the backyard of Annabelle and Truman Williams in Elgin, your eyes catch the most beautiful flowers. There are lots of peonies and irises and even a rose bush with colors ranging from pink to red to yellow to maroon. One can tell that these flowers were planted with tender loving care.

Wiliams got the start of her peonies from her daddy some 40 years ago.

“These flowers have been growing that long and I have added to them through the years,” Williams said. “My children have taken the flowers to transplant in their yards so the plants are distributed far and wide.”

Sharing beauty comes naturally to Annabelle and her husband Truman. He still mows the yard, which is beautifully landscaped. The flowers are weeded and watered and Annabelle enjoys working with them.