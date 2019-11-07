Exhibit exposes toll of Oklahoma meth labs over the decades
Thu, 07/11/2019 - 2:20am Scott Rains
EDMOND — The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) School of Criminal Justice is inviting the public to take a look at the chaos methamphetamine has caused across the state over the decades.
“Oklahoma Meth Labs: Decades of Chaos” is a photo exhibit that traces the decades-long journey of the first responders and UCO Criminal Justice Professor Dr. Rashi Shukla.
The exhibit will be on display beginning Thursday and running through Aug. 9 in the Communications Building of the Edmond campus and will be free and open to the public.