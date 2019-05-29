Ex-con accused of luring Duncan police into an ambush

A 34-year-old Duncan man is in jail on $250,000 bond after he was accused of luring police into an ambush situation and of firing rounds into a police vehicle.

Mario Donnelle Flowers made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he received the felony charge of possession of a firearm after felony conviction, records indicate. He faces between 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

The charge stems from an incident that happened shortly after 3 a.m. May 19. It began when police received a call from someone with a blocked phone number who complained of a man and woman fighting while walking on Elm Avenue near 1st Street, according to the court affidavit.

An officer arrived and within 21 seconds was telling dispatch that shots were being fired at his patrol vehicle. Two bullet defects were found on the front passenger quarter panel and front passenger tire, according to the affidavit. The slugs were determined to be either from a .38 caliber or 9mm bullet.

Investigators contacted the police department’s phone company and traced back the number of the emergency call and it traced back to Flowers. It was also learned that Flowers had called Stephens County jail in attempt to learn about a warrant for his arrest and during the call, “became very agitated and demanded to talk to a supervisor at the jail,” the affidavit states.