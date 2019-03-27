Elgin students discover how much kindness a dollar can produce

ELGIN — A second-grade teacher at Elgin Elementary showed her students how much kindness a dollar could buy.

Jenn Pineo gave each of her 26 students $1 out of her pocket and told them to use it in an act of kindness. For less than the cost of a gas station cup of coffee, Pineo wanted to instill into her students how easy it can be to make a difference in their community. The students could use the dollar they were given or add to it by other means. But each had to give a presentation to demonstrate the good deeds they accomplished.

“They could use their own money, they could have family members match their money, they could do chores to earn more,” Pineo said. “If they didn’t want to do any of that, they could easily just keep that one dollar, but do something kind with that dollar.”

The students did not disappoint. Many took that dollar and invested it to make even more money to do good deeds. Most used their money to help the animals of the Elgin Animal Shelter. Some purchased dog food. Others bought leashes and collars. Another bought new food and water bowls. Student Ashton Payne purchased cat food for the more than 15 feline residents. .