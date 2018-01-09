Elgin returns to campus in transition

ELGIN As students returned to Elgin Public Schools this week, they noticed a substantial amount of construction around campus.

Funded by a $36.9 million bond approved by voters in 2017, the ever-growing Elgin Public Schools campus continues to expand with new facilities. The bond initiative featured a long list of projects to be completed, but many still remain on the backburner at the moment. Superintendent Nate Meraz said he and other district officials made the decision to split the projects into two distinct phases in order to maximize the bond's funds.