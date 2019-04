The Elgin Public Schools Title VI Indian Education Program invites all parents and guardians to a meeting at 6 p.m. April 29, in Room 2 in the high school. Agenda: discussion of the program application and approval for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

CallCheryl Bearbow-Dezell, 492-3670, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., for any questions.