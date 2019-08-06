Elgin Public Schools phase two construction continues

ELGIN — The second phase of construction at Elgin Public Schools is fully underway — offering a bright future for the growing district.

After completing a new agriculture building and new additions to the high school football stadium, including new LED lights and a new grandstands, crews have now turned their attention to the remaining projects funded by $36.9 million bond approved by voters in 2017. Chief among these new projects is a 1,000 seat performing arts center set to open in mid-late 2020.

“That’s going to be very nice,” said Nate Meraz, superintendent. “It’s going to be a huge building — a beautiful building. But it’s going to take a while. It has some fine details, like staging, lighting, curtains and all of that that we have to think about. It’s a whole fine arts package and it’s going to take a while.”

Dirt work for the building, which will be located between the elementary and middle school area and high school building, began earlier this year. It will serve as the final phase of the bond issue once completed. Meraz said the district has high hopes for its possibilities going forward.