You are here

Home » News » Area » Elgin Library gets ready to move

Elgin Library gets ready to move

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 4:52am Josh Rouse

ELGIN  The Elgin Community Library is on the move. 

After months of planning and preparation, the new location, located on Thoma Drive behind Dollar General, is almost ready to open to the public. Leslie Durham, librarian, said she's a little melancholic and sad to see the current library close, but she's excited for the move. 

"It's exciting and nostalgic all at the same time," she said. "We've been here seven years at this location. That's a while."

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620