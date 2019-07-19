Elgin FFA members attend leadership camp

Thirteen Elgin FFA members spent their Independence Day at the Happiest Place on Earth: Camp Tulakogee for Oklahoma FFA Alumni Leadership Camp.

The four days of summer that over 1,600 Oklahoma FFA members look forward to all year. Many members, like Hope Cunningham, Elgin FFA Vice President, consider Alumni Camp their favorite four days of the year.

“I really enjoyed Alumni Camp,” Cunningham said. “I learned how to be a better leader and met people from across the state.”

At Alumni Leadership Camp members learn that you only get out what you put in, along with learning how to better serve their homes and communities.

“Alumni Camp has something for everyone,” said Jacque Barfield, who has attended Alumni Camp for the past three years. “Alumni Leadership Camp has many qualities that can help students in their future, but the most interesting and helpful ways for me are the networks that are made. The students you meet at camp could potentially be coworkers, bosses, colleagues, and of course, lifelong friends.”

According to the National FFA’s mission statement “FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”