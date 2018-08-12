Elgin faculty find joy in 'Winter Wishes' shopping

Several Lawton stores were filled with holiday shoppers of a different variety this past weekend.

Many Elgin Middle School faculty, staff members and volunteers woke up in the early hours of Saturday morning to begin shopping for the school’s annual Winter Wishes event. They were searching for everything from candy to clothes to games and everything in between for wishes given to them by students who want to make their school a better place. In its third year, the Winter Wishes program has grown larger than ever before and that requires a lot of help from the community.

“We’ve got some people from Elgin involved,” said Melissa Evon, co-creator. “We’re letting other people in to help see it through from beginning to end.”