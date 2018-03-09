Elgin Cub Scouts learn life-saving, eat pizza

ELGIN Dismal skies shut down a planned air delivery of pizza to Cub Scout Pack 185 Monday evening, but overcast skies didn't dampen the fun found in learning first aid and eating food.

Originally, the AirEvac Lifeteam helicopter was slated to touch down at the Elgin soccer field to allow the young scouts the chance to see a chopper make its landing. Cloud cover, winds and rain here and there scuttled that notion but, in true life-saving fashion, the team made its arrival by land to the Elgin First United Methodist Church where it joined members of Kirk's Ambulance and the young cubs for an evening of first aid training and fun.