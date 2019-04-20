Easter egg hunts scheduled in Duncan today, Sunday

DUNCAN — After hosting a traditional community Easter egg hunt for a decade, folks at The Territory Golf & Country Club decided to try something new a few years ago.

Instead of having children scampering around on the golf course at 800 Territory Lane, trying to find candy-filled eggs and such, “we wanted to do something that was a little bit more personal and would involve the children and their parents and other adults,” said Sales Director Bre Ledford.

Changing the format to an event that was a little less traditional has evolved into The Territory Annual Easter Brunch, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

“There have been no egg hunts in the last three years,” Ledford noted. “Instead, we’ve had an Easter Brunch for kids and their guardians. We’ve also had a visit from the Easter Bunny, during which the Easter Bunny gives away baskets and they can have free pictures of the kids with the Easter Bunny.

“We also have a craft table where the kids produce some artwork, including making a mask of the Easter Bunny.