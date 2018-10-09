Duncan teens charged as youthful offenders, held on $250K bond for armed robbery

Two Duncan teens each barely old enough to drive are being held on $250,000 bond after being charged as youthful offenders for the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Qyinayah Tianna Thomas, 16, and Macie Kay Helms, 16, made their initial appearances Monday in Stephens County District Court where each was charged with a felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, court records indicate. The teens are being charged as youthful offenders. They each face between 5 years to life in prison, if convicted.